Two RPF officers get IPS medal

Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of the South Central Railway (SCR) - K.S. Hara Prasad, Divisional Security Commissioner (DSC), Guntur division, and K. Benaiah, Inspector, Secunderabad Post, Secunderabad division, have been awarded the prestigious Indian Police Medal on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Saturday.

Mr. Hara Prasad unearthed and busted several criminal gangs resulting in recovery of railway material worth lakhs of rupees with 21 cases booked, arrest of 22 touts and seizure of 481 railway journey tickets valued ₹4.46 lakh.

Mr. Benaiah led from the forefront which resulted in busting of numerous criminal gangs, including crime against railway property with cent per cent recovery, a press release here said on Saturday.