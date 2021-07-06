Two Rohingya youths held for illegal stay

HYDERABAD

06 July 2021 21:58 IST

Forged IDs, Aadhaar cards seized

Two Rohingya youths were arrested for allegedly staying illegally in the city and documents such as voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards, which, police said, were obtained by fraudulent means, were seized from their possession.

According to Rajendranagar police, who are investigating the case, the accused are Abdul Munaf (31) alias Ayan Ansari, a resident of Chintalmet, a labourer, and Hafiz Ahmed (34), who ekes out a living as a fish seller and is a resident of M M Pahadi in Rajendranagar.

The duo were apprehended on July 5.

Police said that they raided the residence of Munaf and seized a card connected to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees and an Aadhaar card in the name of the alias Ayaz Ansari. Searches were also conducted at the home of the other accused and an original voter ID cars, PAN card, bank account pass books, a debit card, an original Aadhaar card in the name of Jameel Biswas, marriage certificate, and two nikahnama booklets, HP gas connection documents, driving licence, birth certificates, among other documents were seized.

Police booked a case under relevant section 420 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code and section 14 of the Foreigners Act. An investigation is underway