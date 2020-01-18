Two pseudo CBI officials held

Two persons from Hyderabad and Madurai, who used a software to stealthily obtain landline numbers of the Central Bureau of Investigation and extorted money from people accused of CBI cases, were arrested by the agency on Saturday.

The accused, Y Manivardhan Reddy of Hyderabad and Selvam Ramraj of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, threatened and demanded money from various persons facing cases with Central law enforcement agencies.

The duo had contacted one of the accused in a CBI case pertaining to a bank fraud, and demanded huge amount of money in the name of senior CBI officials posted at New Delhi, for which they used a malicious software to obtain the landline telephone number 011-24302700 of the agency.

According to CBI officials, on January 4, both Reddy and Ramraj went to Guntur and met the accused in CBI case and demanded a bribe. Further, they threatened him with dire consequences if the bribe was not given to them within two days.

Acting on a tip-off, the investigators conducted searches at five places, two in Chennai and one each at Hyderabad, Madurai and Sivakasi, and recovered mobile phones, incriminating WhatsApp messages and documents.