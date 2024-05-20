Two ‘poachers’ from Chhattisgarh held, leopard skin seized

Two poachers from Chhattisgarh were arrested and a leopard skin was seized from their possession by the Kotapalli police in Mancherial district on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the duo at Rapanapalli village in Kotapalli mandal while they were heading towards Mancherial on two bikes to sell the leopard skin.

The two accused were identified as Durgam Pavan, 31, and Babar Khan, 42, both belonging to Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Police said Pavan allegedly killed a leopard in Bodagutta forest area in Bijapur district two years ago. He had concealed the skin of the poached leopard in the forest area since then.

He was nabbed by the police while travelling to Mancherial along with his accomplice on separate bikes to sell the leopard skin to some potential buyers.

The police handed over the seized leopard skin to the forest department officials for appropriate action against the duo under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.