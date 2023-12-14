Two persons run over by train at Peddapalli railway station

December 14, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

Two persons were on Thursday fatally run over by a train at the railway station in the district headquarters town of Peddapalli. The victims were identified as Yakub (45) and Raju (40) both petty vendors of Peddapalli, according to sources.

They were crushed to death by a Secunderabad-bound express train when they were crossing the tracks at the railway station in the afternoon.

It was not immediately known whether they had come to the railway station to board a train or to deliver water sachets/cans to the food stalls near the railway station. The Government Railway Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

