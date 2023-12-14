GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two persons run over by train at Peddapalli railway station

December 14, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were on Thursday fatally run over by a train at the railway station in the district headquarters town of Peddapalli. The victims were identified as Yakub (45) and Raju (40) both petty vendors of Peddapalli, according to sources.

They were crushed to death by a Secunderabad-bound express train when they were crossing the tracks at the railway station in the afternoon.

It was not immediately known whether they had come to the railway station to board a train or to deliver water sachets/cans to the food stalls near the railway station. The Government Railway Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.