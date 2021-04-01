Two persons murdered in separate incidents

Hyderabad

01 April 2021 21:02 IST

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents at Jubilee Hills and Chikkadpally here on Thursday.

At Karmika Nagar in Jubilee Hills, a 38-year-old man was found murdered at his residence. The victim, Mohammed Siddiq Ahmed, a tailor, was a native of Zaheerabad.

Police said around 12.10 a.m. a masked person entered the victim’s house and left the place on his scooter around 5 a.m. “The offence might have taken place during those hours. The suspect cleaned the entire house, dragged the body into the kitchen and tried to stuff it in the refrigerator,” police said.

His wife Rubina had developed differences with him and for the past 20 days, was staying at her parents house in Sriram Nagar along with their two children.

As the doors were locked, the owner got suspicious and alerted the police, who in turn rushed to the spot and broke open the lock only to find Ahmed in a shocking state. The victim’s family members suspect the role of Rubina in the murder and lodged a complaint against her.

Meanwhile, at Baghlingampally under Chikkadpally police station, a 38-year-old man was allegedly killed by his cousin.