Two ophthalmologists from Hyderabad top Stanford list of researchers

Published - September 22, 2024 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Santosh G. Honavar and Gullapalli N. Rao

Santosh G. Honavar and Gullapalli N. Rao

Two ophthalmologists from Hyderabad, Santosh G. Honavar and Gullapalli N. Rao, have topped the Stanford List of Researchers in Ophthalmology for India. The 2024 rankings, compiled by experts from Stanford University and Elsevier, highlight the top 2% of researchers worldwide, based on their work in 2023.

Dr. Honavar, Director of Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery and Ocular Oncology at Centre for Sight Eye Hospital, Hyderabad, has maintained his position as the top ophthalmology researcher in India for the fourth consecutive year. Leading the list is Dr. Rao, Founder-Chairman of LV Prasad Eye Institute. A recipient of Padma Shri, Dr. Rao has made significant contributions to ophthalmology, including serving as the former Secretary-General and Chair of the Board of the International Agency for Prevention of Blindness, where he played a key role in global efforts to eliminate avoidable blindness.

Published - September 22, 2024 08:33 pm IST

