Two OMC junior doctors caught buying ganja in Hyderabad

Published - July 06, 2024 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two junior doctors from Osmania Medical College were caught buying ganja from a drug peddler in Koti, Hyderabad, by the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and Sultan Bazaar police. Officials seized 10 sachets of ganja weighing 80 grams from them. 

Police said that 38-year-old Suresh Singh alias Tinku Singh, has been involved in drug cases in the city since 2017. He was now found selling the contraband to Dr. K. Manikandan and Dr. V. Aravind. 

Both doctors tested positive for ganja during a test. Suresh Singh used to procure the drugs from one Dinesh Singh of Machipura in Dhoolpet and sell them to customers in the city. He continued this for three years during which some medicos used to approach him to purchase the drugs. It was found that nearly eight to 10 medical students are his regular customers, said the police. 

