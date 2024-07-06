Two OMC junior doctors caught buying ganja in Hyderabad

Two junior doctors from Osmania Medical College were caught buying ganja from a drug peddler in Koti, Hyderabad, by the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and Sultan Bazaar police. Officials seized 10 sachets of ganja weighing 80 grams from them.

Police said that 38-year-old Suresh Singh alias Tinku Singh, has been involved in drug cases in the city since 2017. He was now found selling the contraband to Dr. K. Manikandan and Dr. V. Aravind.

Both doctors tested positive for ganja during a test. Suresh Singh used to procure the drugs from one Dinesh Singh of Machipura in Dhoolpet and sell them to customers in the city. He continued this for three years during which some medicos used to approach him to purchase the drugs. It was found that nearly eight to 10 medical students are his regular customers, said the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.