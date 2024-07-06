GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two OMC junior doctors caught buying ganja in Hyderabad

Published - July 06, 2024 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two junior doctors from Osmania Medical College were caught buying ganja from a drug peddler in Koti, Hyderabad, by the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and Sultan Bazaar police. Officials seized 10 sachets of ganja weighing 80 grams from them. 

Police said that 38-year-old Suresh Singh alias Tinku Singh, has been involved in drug cases in the city since 2017. He was now found selling the contraband to Dr. K. Manikandan and Dr. V. Aravind. 

Both doctors tested positive for ganja during a test. Suresh Singh used to procure the drugs from one Dinesh Singh of Machipura in Dhoolpet and sell them to customers in the city. He continued this for three years during which some medicos used to approach him to purchase the drugs. It was found that nearly eight to 10 medical students are his regular customers, said the police. 

Related Stories

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.