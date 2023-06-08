ADVERTISEMENT

Two officials land in ACB dragnet in separate incidents

June 08, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD/KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Assistant Labour Officer, Thorrur, Mahabubabad district, Polam Sumathi, landed in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) dragnet while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a labourer to process his application for issuance of labour card and sanction of death benefit (financial assistance of Rs 1,00,000) pertaining to his deceased son.

She was caught by the ACB officials from Warangal at her office in Thorrur town on Thursday afternoon when she demanded and accepted the bribe amount, according to ACB sources.

In a separate incident, the ACB officials trapped Enkoor mandal Tahsildar Shaik Mohammed Shah Khasim, 49, while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a youth of Badru Thanda to register the partition deed relating to his mother’s property in Khammam district on Thursday.

According to ACB sources, the bribe amount was recovered from his possession.

