Hyderabad

Two of burglary gang from Madhya Pradesh arrested 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 01, 2022 00:13 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 00:13 IST

Hayathnagar police and L.B. Nagar CCS team arrested two of a seven-member burglary gang hailing from Madhya Pradesh, allegedly for committing offences in 13 cases in Rachakonda police commissionerate limits.

According to the police, Munna, 35, of Devipura village, Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, had organised his gang with five people to commit burglaries. Reportedly, he took care of their living while they were in Hyderabad.

Explaining their modus operandi, police said once the members accumulate sufficient loot, they hand it over to Munna who sells it for a minimum price to a local businessman, Ramesh. The accused conduct recce of residential areas on the pretext of selling bedsheets. They target locked houses and enter by using iron rods to break open the doors.

Cases were reported in the police limits of Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, LB Nagar, Medipally and Meerpet.

