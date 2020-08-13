Two of family, one virus-hit, die within 12 hours

The house of a coronavirus patient at Narayanakhed being sanitised on Thursday.

SANGAREDDY

13 August 2020 21:27 IST

‘The body of the corona victim was drenched in rain’

In a pathetic incident, two members of a family died within 12 hours. One of them tested positive for coronavirus while the other was not tested. The incident took place at Narayankhed on Thursday.

The corona-positive victim was a 35-year-old man who died while sitting on a sofa in the house at the midnight of Wednesday. His mother, aged about 60, died in the morning. Incidentally, four others of the victim’s family tested positive for the virus.

According to sources, the 35-year-old man had been staying with his family and retired father and mother at Narayankhed. On August 11, he and his wife had tested positive for the virus. On receipt of the news, his children were sent away to the relatives’ house. On August 12, three members of the families of the victim’s brothers, who were staying at Sangareddy, tested positive for the virus.

Sources said the body of the 35-year-old was kept outside the house and allegedly got drenched in the rain before officials reached the spot in the morning. In the next few hours, his mother also collapsed and died. She was not yet tested.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased developed corona symptoms and would get tested on Friday, according to a medical officer.

“My brother got scared after contracting the virus. Medicines were not supplied to us. We purchased them on our own. We do not know whether he had cardiac arrest but he died last night, vomiting blood. My mother also died, probably after hearing the news,” said a brother of the deceased. However, doctors said that they had supplied medicines to the family.