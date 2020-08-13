Two of family, one virus-hit, die within 12 hours

In a pathetic incident, two members of a family died within 12 hours. One of them tested positive for coronavirus while the other was not tested. The incident took place at Narayankhed on Thursday.
The corona-positive victim was a 35-year-old man who died while sitting on a sofa in the house at the midnight of Wednesday. His mother, aged about 60, died in the morning. Incidentally, four others of the victim’s family tested positive for the virus.
According to sources, the 35-year-old man had been staying with his family and retired father and mother at Narayankhed. On August 11, he and his wife had tested positive for the virus. On receipt of the news, his children were sent away to the relatives’ house. On August 12, three members of the families of the victim’s brothers, who were staying at Sangareddy, tested positive for the virus.
Sources said the body of the 35-year-old was kept outside the house and allegedly got drenched in the rain before officials reached the spot in the morning. In the next few hours, his mother also collapsed and died. She was not yet tested.
Meanwhile, the father of the deceased developed corona symptoms and would get tested on Friday, according to a medical officer.
“My brother got scared after contracting the virus. Medicines were not supplied to us. We purchased them on our own. We do not know whether he had cardiac arrest but he died last night, vomiting blood. My mother also died, probably after hearing the news,” said a brother of the deceased. However, doctors said that they had supplied medicines to the family.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath