Two Nigerians cheating people in the name of casting ‘love spells’ arrested from Delhi

January 11, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rachakonda police’s cyber crime team arrested two Nigerians, living and operating from Delhi, for allegedly cheating people in the name of casting love spells and changing fate through special prayers.

Investigating a complaint by an aggrieved ophthalmologist from Kushaiguda who had lost about ₹12.45 lakh, police were able to trace the accused, arrest them and bring them to Hyderabad on a transit remand from Delhi.

Okwuchukwu, 41, and Obiwuru Jonathan, 35, who had come to India for clothing business, took to social media and organised packages for casting love spells and changing fate through special power.

Along with two others, Michale Ajunda and Daniel, both absconding, they opened bank accounts, advertised about their specialisation on social media platforms, and reportedly charged huge amounts, promising results.

Another arrest

In a separate case, the police arrested Mahammed Raffik Panchapuri of Haryana for cheating people in the name of providing Ph.D admissions in reputed universities. He claimed to be the owner of Global Educator Consultancy in Varanasi, through online advertisements, in which he posted fake admission documents. Citing various fees, he collected huge amounts and later cheated the clients.

The police were probing a complaint by a Meerpet resident who made payments to the tune of ₹4.80 lakh for related admission service.

Rachakonda police said accused Raffik has a crime history with cases filed against him at Madgao, Kreeri, Baramulla, Kabarwala and Madawara police stations. He was brought to Hyderabad on a warrant and remanded to judicial custody.

