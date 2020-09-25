Two new SCCL Directors appointed

HYDERABAD

25 September 2020 23:57 IST

Two new Directors – B. Veera Reddy (Planning and Projects) and D. Satynarayana Rao (Electrical and Mechanical) -- have been appointed on the board of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd.

According to company officials, selection of the new Directors was done through interview conducted by a committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday. The panel also comprised Secretary (Energy) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Sridhar, CMD of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) of Coal India Ltd Shekhar Saran and Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Coal P.S.L. Swami.

The new Directors will fill the two posts. Mr. Veera Reddy has been working as General Manager of Adriyala longwall project and Mr. Satyanarayana Rao as General Manager (Electrical and Mechanical) for underground mines.

A total of five senior General Managers including Mr. Veera Reddy, G. Venkateshwar Reddy, S.Md. Subhani, K. Guravaiah and Habeeb Hussain were called for interview to the post of Director (Planning and Proejcts) and four senior General Managers including Mr. Satyanarayana Rao, G.S. Ramachandra Murthy, M. Nageshwar Rao and D.V.S. Suryanarayana Raju were called for interview to the post of Director (Electrical and Mechanical).