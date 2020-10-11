Two nabbed for tent house worker’s murder

Hyderabad

11 October 2020 00:53 IST

A tent house worker from Moulali was murdered by two persons at Lalaguda on Friday night.

Police said that the victim, Mohammed (35), and his co-workers Zameer and Kittu left the shop and consumed liquor, during which an argument broke out between Mohammed and Zameer.

Mohammed allegedly abused Zameer, following which the latter along with Kittu strangled him to death with a rope. The murder took place around 11.30 p.m., police said.

The victim’s body was shifted to OGH for preservation and the accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

In another case at Chatrinaka, a 38-year-old driver was found dead near Falaknuma railway bridge on Saturday. The body of Rashed Ali, 39, from Chandrayangutta, who went missing on Friday night, was found in the bushes. Police said that Ali, who was mentally unstable, ended his life by slitting his throat with a blade.

(Roshni - Suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000.)