Two nabbed by Jodhpur police in Hyderabad in connection with paper leak cases

A team of two from Jodhpur police, disguised as cylinder delivery personnel, nabbed two men allegedly involved in the paper leak of various recruitment exams from Hyderabad’s Saroornagar. The team from Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) arrived in Hyderabad on July 2 and sought help from the Rachakonda police in identifying the exact location of the accused.

Speaking to The Hindu, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jodhpur range Vikas Kumar said that Omprakash Dhaka and Sunil Bishnoi were allegedly involved in the sub-inspector (SI) recruitment exam and other paper leak cases. Another woman, Shammi Bishnoi, was nabbed from Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, where she was reportedly impersonating a priest at a temple.

“They are very clever people and we had to be a notch above them. We knew they would be expecting us and we had to adapt to creative methods. We also thought of how our Hindiwould be different from that of the locals in Hyderabad and sought help from the Rachakonda police. They not only helped us in locating but also by coordinating with the gas cylinder agency and other departments here,” said the official.

SOG Additional Director General of Police V.K. Singh added that the entire racket was started and being run by Jagdish Bishoi and people like Omprakash Dhaka and Sunil were his associates.

“Their residence was found in Vijayapuri Colony in Saroornagar, where they were staying with a friend. We had to make a strategy and with the tremendous support from Hyderabad police, we were able to nab them and fly out on late Wednesday night,” said the official.

Mr. Vikas said that he has requested Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi to help them with the names of the police officials involved in the case to reward them suitably.

