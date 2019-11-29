Two mowed down by water tanker

Two persons were run over by a water tanker when it hit their two-wheeler near St John Church circle in Secunderabad late on Friday.

The victims were identified as Ramaiah, a resident of Chikkadpally, and Damodar Reddy from Padma Rao Nagar. Police said both were aged about 50.

According to the Gopalapuram police, the accident took place around 11.10 p.m. when the duo were proceeding towards Padma Rao Nagar from the YMCA junction.

The impact of the accident was such that the duo fell on the road and came under the wheels of the tanker. “They were crushed to death,” said sub-inspector M Srinu.

He said the bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.