Hyderabad

Two mowed down by water tanker

more-in

Two persons were run over by a water tanker when it hit their two-wheeler near St John Church circle in Secunderabad late on Friday.

The victims were identified as Ramaiah, a resident of Chikkadpally, and Damodar Reddy from Padma Rao Nagar. Police said both were aged about 50.

According to the Gopalapuram police, the accident took place around 11.10 p.m. when the duo were proceeding towards Padma Rao Nagar from the YMCA junction.

The impact of the accident was such that the duo fell on the road and came under the wheels of the tanker. “They were crushed to death,” said sub-inspector M Srinu.

He said the bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 12:53:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/two-mowed-down-by-water-tanker/article30119050.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY