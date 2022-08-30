Two more women die post DPL operation in Hyderabad

Four, out of 34, women who underwent the sterilisation programme at Civil Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam have died

K Shiva Shanker HYDERABAD:
August 30, 2022 14:36 IST

File photo used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

Two more women who underwent Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) at Civil Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy, have died. Altogether, four women who underwent the sterilisation programme at the hospital have lost their lives.

A total of 34 women underwent the procedure at the health facility on August 25.

Telangana’s Director of Public Health, Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, said that special medical teams have assessed the health of the remaining 30 women. Of them, nine were admitted to hospitals as a precautionary measure. They have complained of fever and pain in the abdomen.

The senior health official said that enquiry is launched to know the cause of the deaths. Post Mortem Examination (PME) report is also awaited.

The enquiry report would be submitted in a week. The sterilisation programme is kept on hold till the cause is known.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao also said that ex-gratia of ₹5 lakhs and a 2 BHK house for kin of the deceased, and admission of surviving children in residential schools were announced.

