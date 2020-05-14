Two more Vande Bharat evacuation flights arrive at Hyderabad airport

Two more international flights landed at the GMR Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) bringing Indian nationals from Manila (Philippines) and Washington (United States) on Thursday morning. The fifth Air India Vande Bharat flight landed at about 1.58 a.m. bringing 149 passengers while another flight or the sixth such flight at 8:22 a.m. with 163 passengers. Third flight or the seventh Vande Bharat flight from Kaula Lumpur is scheduled to land at 8.15 p.m.

Passengers of both flights were serviced through the fully sanitized international arrivals of the main passenger terminal. To facilitate the arriving passengers and aircraft crew, the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp were sanitized and fumigated including washrooms, chairs, counters, trolleys, railings, doors, lifts, escalator’s etc. The airport also enforced the social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal.

Arriving passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 persons each. Each passenger/crew was screened by the thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under supervision of the Airport Health officials (APHO). CISF personnel in their protective gears escorted the group of passengers to immigration clearance and glass shields were provided at immigration counters.

An official spokesman informed that passengers were provided with complimentary boxes of food and were taken for the mandatory 14 day quarantine at the designated locations in the city.