Hyderabad

Two more Vande Bharat evacuation flights arrive at Hyderabad airport

Two more international flights landed at the GMR Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) bringing Indian nationals from Manila (Philippines) and Washington (United States) on Thursday morning. The fifth Air India Vande Bharat flight landed at about 1.58 a.m. bringing 149 passengers while another flight or the sixth such flight at 8:22 a.m. with 163 passengers. Third flight or the seventh Vande Bharat flight from Kaula Lumpur is scheduled to land at 8.15 p.m.

Passengers of both flights were serviced through the fully sanitized international arrivals of the main passenger terminal. To facilitate the arriving passengers and aircraft crew, the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp were sanitized and fumigated including washrooms, chairs, counters, trolleys, railings, doors, lifts, escalator’s etc. The airport also enforced the social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal.

Arriving passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 persons each. Each passenger/crew was screened by the thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under supervision of the Airport Health officials (APHO). CISF personnel in their protective gears escorted the group of passengers to immigration clearance and glass shields were provided at immigration counters.

An official spokesman informed that passengers were provided with complimentary boxes of food and were taken for the mandatory 14 day quarantine at the designated locations in the city.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 4:43:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/two-more-vande-bharat-evacuation-flights-arrive-at-hyderabad-airport/article31582561.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY