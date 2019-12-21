Two more persons held in IMS scam

Continuing their crackdown on the people involved in multi-crore Insurance Medical Services (IMS) scam, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Saturday arrested two more people.

Pandiri Bhoopal Reddy of Vishal Enterprise and Reddymalli Nagender Reddy of Vasudha Marketing, both from Secunderabad, colluded with the prime accused and former Insurance Medical Services director Ch. Devika Rani and floated shell companies to claim false bills, a release said on Saturday.

“They also helped other accused, Pandiri Rajeswar Reddy and Pandiri Srinivas Reddy in preparing quotations for more than 25 pharma distribution agencies, which are shell companies of M/s Teja Pharma in Tadbund,” it said.

The accused were remanded to judicial custody in Chanchalguda Central prison, after they were produced before the ACB Court.