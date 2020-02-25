Two more metro trains to tackle HiTec City/Raidurg rush

HYDERABAD

25 February 2020 22:20 IST

Number of short-haul trips from key stations also to be increased

Hyderabad Metro Rail will be introducing two more trains in the busy section towards Hi-Tec City/Raidurg to tackle the congestion being experienced by passengers especially during the peak morning and evening hours. It is also going to increase the number of short-haul trips from key stations like Ameerpet, Mettuguda and Miyapur so that more services are available during these times, said Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy on Tuesday.

“We are running 55 train sets of three coaches each in all the three routes of Red, Blue and Green Lines between Miyapur-L.B Nagar, Nagole-Raidurg and JBS-MGBS, respectively. Two more trains are undergoing trial runs and once ready for commercial use, these will help in providing more trains towards Hi-Tec City/Raidurg,” he told media persons in an interaction at the Metro Rail Bhavan.

Metro rail authorities have also requested the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to allow increasing speeds from 30 kmph to 35 kmph. “We are likely to get the permission in August from CMRS and this will also help us run trains at a better frequency of 2-2.5 minutes,” he explained.

Advertising

Advertising

Currently, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) is running 1,000 passenger services daily carrying about four lakh passengers — up from 780/800 services before the Green Line became operational earlier this month. Frequency of the trains, especially in the Red and Blue Lines, has been 2.5 minutes-3.5 minutes during the peak hours and during the non-peak hours, it has been 6-7 minutes. In Green Corridor the frequency is about nine minutes, said Mr. Reddy.

Short haul trips have been initiated between Mettuguda-Raidurg, Ameerpet-Raidurg and Miyapur-MGBS considering the congestion in trains during rush hours. Frequency of these trips will be increased depending on the emerging situations. All these steps should be able to tackle the peak hours rush and metro trains have been able to maintain the 99.8% punctuality, he added.