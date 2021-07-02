Two more held in Bihar blast case

Continuing with their arrests in Bihar's Darbhanga railway station blast case, the National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested two more Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

The accused are Mohd Salim Ahmed alias Haji Salim and Kafil alias Kafeel, both residents of Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday, the NIA arrested brothers Mohammed Nasir Khan and Imran Malik from Mallepally in Hyderabad. They are also native of Kairana town.

The case was originally registered by Darbhanga railway police on June 17 after a low intensity parcel bomb exploded on platform 1 of Darbhanga Railway station. This parcel arrived in Darbhanga aboard Train No. 07007 Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express. NIA re-registered the case on June 24 and took up the investigation. Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused Mohd. Salim Ahmed and Kafil are key conspirators in the case. The arrested accused met at the residence of Haji Salim in the month of February 2021 and finalised the plan of planting an IED in a moving train so that casualties and extensive damage to property can be caused.

Haji Salim is a close associate of Pakistan-based LeT operative Iqbal Kana and was acting as a key intermediary between Iqbal Kana and the arrested accused. He was also involved in channeling funds sent by Iqbal Kana that were used in executing the terror act, NIA officials said.

The arrested accused would be produced before the Special NIA Court, Patna, after obtaining transit remand from the competent court in UP. Further investigation to unearth the complete conspiracy continues, the officer said.