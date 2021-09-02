Two more gates of Himayatsagar lifted

HYDERABAD

02 September 2021 00:06 IST

Two more gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir have been lifted on Wednesday, as a precautionary measure to avoid flooding.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials have lifted two more gates in addition to the two already lifted on Tuesday, to release excess water into Musi river.

A total of 2100 cusecs of water is being presently released downstream by lifting four gates, a press statement from the water board informed.

Advertising

Advertising