Two more AI flights evacuate US citizens

Hyderabad International Airport handled two more special passenger charter relief flights of Air India to evacuate 165 US nationals from here on Sunday.

The first special flight of Air India, an Airbus A 320 aircraft landed at 2.13 p.m. from Mumbai and departed with 82 US-bound passengers (81 adults and one infant) at 3.15 p.m. to Mumbai. The second special flight of Air India, also an Airbus A 320 aircraft landed at 2.54 p.m. from Mumbai and departed with 83 US-bound passengers (82 adults and one infant) at 3.51 p.m. to Mumbai.

Both operated as domestic flights and passengers were serviced from the main terminal building. As per the itinerary, passengers were to be further connected with Delta Airlines from Mumbai to their final destination. The evacuation was done by the US Consulate in coordination with the TS government.

Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling to protect against the COVID-19 threat including thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points, said an official spokesman. A select group of airport personnel drawn from the operations, air traffic control, CISF, ground handlers and others were available to ensure safe and seamless departure of the passengers.

Just a couple of days ago, another 168 US nationals were transported back to their country in two AI aircraft from here to Mumbai first before Delta Airlines took over from there, said an official spokesman.