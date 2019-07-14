Two minors held for rape attempt

Two minor boys, who abducted and made an attempt to rape a 20-year-old woman were arrested by the Malkajgiri police on Saturday.

The boys and the victim are known to each other through a common friend and used to meet frequently, police said.

Shopping pretext

On Friday evening, the minors went to the victim’s house and told her that their mutual friend wanted her to accompany them for shopping.

“The woman agreed to go with them on their bike and they took her to Dammaiguda lake, where they attempted to force themselves on her,” police said.

When the woman raised an alarm, bystanders informed the police.

“By the time we reached there, the boys had fled ,” they said.