Two members of SCCL’s rescue team feared drowned in a swollen stream

Two members of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s rescue team were reportedly swept away in a swollen stream during a rescue operation to evacuate some villagers, including a pregnant woman stuck in a flood affected village, near Dahegaon in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Wednesday.

Sources said that the SCCL’s rescue team from Mandamarri reached the village on Wednesday afternoon to evacuate the villagers stranded at a marooned hamlet on the outskirts of Dahegaon.

Two members, identified as Ramu and Satish, were reportely washed away by the swirling flood water while wading through the surging stream to reach the flood-affected hamlet. Their colleagues with the help of local police launched a search operation to trace the duo.

A NDRF team arrived at the spot to evacuate the villagers stranded in the flood-affected hamlet, when reports last came in.