Two medical aspirants killed, 7 others hurt as SUV hits Expressway pillar

Two medical aspirants were killed and seven of their friends suffered injuries when their speeding SUV flipped after hitting a median at Pillar No. 221 of PVNR Expressway at Attapur in the wee hours of Friday.

The impact of the accident was such that the passengers were thrown out of the car.

The victims were taking long-term coaching for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at Narayana Residential Junior College (Varma-I), Ayyappa Society of Madhapur.

Rajendranagar police said the accident took place around 2.15 a.m. when the students were returning to their hostel after celebrating the birthday of one of their friends near RGI Airport.

“It is a residential college and they sneaked out scaling the compound wall of the campus in the late hours of Thursday,” inspector G Suresh said.

Soon after the accident, the other occupants in the car fled from the spot.

The victims were identified as K Tarun Kumar (19), a native of Bowenpally and Uday Shanker (19) from Mahbubnagar district. Another youngster, Shashank, with severe injuries is undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital.

One of the medical aspirants, Hanumadeshwar Reddy (19), who was driving the car, lost control after hitting a median, resulting in the car flipping onto its side and finally turning turtle, the officer said.

“Before it turned turtle, the vehicle went on to hit tar debris on the road side,” Mr. Suresh said, adding that the car belongs to a relative of a student, Ganesh.

According to police, Ganesh, who was on hostel outing, brought his uncle Krishna's car from Kompally to celebrate their friend’s birthday.

“The car was zooming at least at 100 kmph and Hanumadeshwar was an inexperienced driver,” ACP Ashok Chakravarty said.

When asked whether the students were under the influence of alcohol, he said, “ they just had dinner at a roadside hotel near airport and were returning.”

Meanwhile, family members of the victims claimed that the hostel management was responsible for the accident, as they could not prevent students from sneaking out of the campus.