Two ‘Maoists’ nabbed after brief chase

Two alleged militia members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were arrested after a brief chase by a joint team of Charla police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel at Kaliveru crossroad in Charla mandal of Bhadrachalam Agency on Saturday, the police said.

About 18 metres of olive green cloth allegedly meant for supply to the Maoist rebels in the Dandakaranya region of Chhattisgarh was seized from their possession.

The arrested youths were identified as Madakam Eswar, 21, of Chennapuram village in Charla mandal, and Kovvasi Rama, 28, of Nimmalagudem village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police sources added.

According to the police, the duo allegedly tried to flee after being spotted by the joint squad at Kaliveru crossroad on Saturday morning but were nabbed at a distance.