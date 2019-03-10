Two ‘Maoists’ nabbed after brief chase

Two alleged militia members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were arrested after a brief chase by a joint team of Charla police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel at Kaliveru crossroad in Charla mandal of Bhadrachalam Agency on Saturday, the police said.
About 18 metres of olive green cloth allegedly meant for supply to the Maoist rebels in the Dandakaranya region of Chhattisgarh was seized from their possession.
The arrested youths were identified as Madakam Eswar, 21, of Chennapuram village in Charla mandal, and Kovvasi Rama, 28, of Nimmalagudem village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police sources added.
According to the police, the duo allegedly tried to flee after being spotted by the joint squad at Kaliveru crossroad on Saturday morning but were nabbed at a distance.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor