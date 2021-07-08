Two Maoists lay down arms in Kothagudem

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt (second from left) disbursing immediate financial assistance to two Chhattisgarh-based Maoists who surrendered before him in Kothagudem town of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Thursday.

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

08 July 2021 20:53 IST

Two Chhattisgarh-based Maoists, including an ultra of the rank of Area Committee Member (ACM), left the Maoist ranks and gave themselves up before Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in the State’s coal town of Kothagudem on Thursday, police said.

The duo, identified as Hemula Rama alias Laxman, 27, ACM of Jegurgonda, and Madakam Paiki alias Laxmi, member of the Jegurgonda 10th platoon of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party, surrendered before the SP at the district police headquarters in Kothagudem.

Rama alias Laxman is presently working as a guard to the CPI (Maoist) Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) Jagadeesh. He joined the Maoist ranks in 2016.

Laxmi has been actively involved in Maoist activities in Jegurgonda, the Maoist hotbed in the neighbouring State, since 2015, the police said.

“Both of them feared for their lives due to harassment by Maoist party leaders, who are threatening the Maoist cadres for willing to come out and live better life,” the SP said while presenting the two surrendered Maoists before the media in Kothagudem on Thursday afternoon.

The SP renewed his appeal to the underground Maoist cadres to quit the outlawed organisation saying the police will take up the responsibility of ensuring all kinds of assistance to the ultras who return to the mainstream under the government’s rehabilitation programme for surrendered Maoists.