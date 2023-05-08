ADVERTISEMENT

Two Maoists killed in encounter near Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

May 08, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 04:26 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The incident took place at about 6 a.m. when a joint team of the Telangana’s Greyhounds police and the district special party police was out on a combing operation in Puttapadu forest, straddling the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Two Maoists were killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with the police in Puttapadu forest area under Chhattisgarh’s Kistaram police station limits near Telangana’s border village of Yerrampadu in Charla mandal this morning.

The Maoists opened fire on the combing police party, triggering the exchange of fire, police said. Police found two bodies of Maoists during a search operation at the encounter site after the cessation of gunfire.

One of the deceased Maoists was identified as the banned outfit’s Charla Local Organising Squad (LOS) commander Madakam Yerraiah alias Rajesh. A self-loading rifle and another firearm were recovered from the spot.

Police intensified combing operation in the jungles along the restive inter-State border following the incident.

