HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Maoists killed in encounter near Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

The incident took place at about 6 a.m. when a joint team of the Telangana’s Greyhounds police and the district special party police was out on a combing operation in Puttapadu forest, straddling the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

May 08, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Two Maoists were killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with the police in Puttapadu forest area under Chhattisgarh’s Kistaram police station limits near Telangana’s border village of Yerrampadu in Charla mandal this morning.

The incident took place at about 6 a.m. when a joint team of the Telangana’s Greyhounds police and the district special party police was out on a combing operation in Puttapadu forest, straddling the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

The Maoists opened fire on the combing police party, triggering the exchange of fire, police said. Police found two bodies of Maoists during a search operation at the encounter site after the cessation of gunfire.

One of the deceased Maoists was identified as the banned outfit’s Charla Local Organising Squad (LOS) commander Madakam Yerraiah alias Rajesh. A self-loading rifle and another firearm were recovered from the spot.

Police intensified combing operation in the jungles along the restive inter-State border following the incident.

Related Topics

Telangana / Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.