Two Maoists from Chhattisgarh surrender

Two members of the banned CPI (Maoist) from Chhattisgarh surrendered before the police in Kothagudem of Telangana’s Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Friday.

Vemula Nanga, 30, Section Commander and Podium Adami alias Manjula, 28, Deputy Commander of the CPI (Maoist) from Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar region turned themselves in before Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Sunil Dutt, in the district headquarters town of Kothagudem, police said.

Vemula Nanga joined the outlawed organisation as a dalam member in 2013. He was elevated as Deputy Commander of the Basaguda Local Organising Squad (LOS) in 2016. He was subsequently made Section Commander of the supply team of the banned outfit.

In 2014, Adami joined the CPI (Maoist)’s Jagargunda LOS and worked as dalam member in MMC (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) zone till 2017. She was subsequently elevated as Deputy Commander and shifted to the outfit’s supply team in Jagargunda area of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

In June 2021, Nanga and Adami decided to live together but the Maoist party refused to allow them to marry, said Mr Sunil Dutt in a statement.

They decided to quit the banned outfit unable to bear regular harassment by Maoists and surrendered to lead a better life, the SP said, reiterating his appeal to the Maoist dalam and militia members to eschew violence and join the mainstream.