Two Maoist women cadre held

ADVERTISEMENT

The banned CPI (Maoist) Charla area committee member Madakam Kosi alias Rajitha, 25, wife of senior Maoist leader Damodar, and a dalam member, Madvi Dhani, 19, were arrested by a joint squad of Charla police and the special party police personnel in the Kurnapalli-Bodanelli forest area in Charla mandal on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The police said Rajitha, active in the restive forest region of Charla mandal, bordering Chhattisgarh, was wanted in several cases of Maoist violence including the recent murder of Kurnapally deputy sarpanch Irpa Ramudu.

Producing them at a press conference in Kothagudem on Thursday, Superintendent of Police G Vineeth said the duo were nabbed by a combing police party after a brief chase when they tried to flee on spotting the police in the Kurnapally-Bodanelli forest area on Wednesday afternoon. Some others, accompanying them, managed to escape into the forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police recovered 20 gelatin sticks, two detonators, and revolutionary literature from the arrested duo.

“The duo, identified as Maoist women cadre - Rajitha of Mulkanapalli in Dummugudem mandal of Telangana’s Bhadrachalam division and Dhani of Konta in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, confessed that they were trying to plant landmines to kill police and resort to violence, when apprehended by the combing police party,” the SP said.

“Rajitha is involved in 80 incidents of Maoist violence including the murder of Kurnapalli deputy sarpanch Ramudu last month, attack on the CRPF jawans at Tekulagudem area last year and several incidents of exchange of fire with police, landmine blasts and other offences,” he added.

The SP said stringent action will be taken against those aiding and abetting the activities of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) as per the law.

Alleging that the Maoist leaders were making innocent Adivasis scapegoats for their selfish ends, the SP called upon the Maoist cadre to abjure violence and join the mainstream to lead a normal life.