Two Maoist militia members arrested

Special Correspondent BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM
September 13, 2022 20:13 IST

Two militia members of the banned CPI (Maoist) from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district were nabbed by Charla police during a joint combing operation along with CRPF personnel in Korakatpadu forest area in Telangana’s Charla mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Vando Joga and Ravva Ungal. Both hail from Dokpad village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

According to police, they had been working as militia members in the Nimmalagudem Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) of the proscribed outfit for the past five years.

Police said they were part of a Maoist dalam comprising Charla Local Organising Squad (LOS) commander Rajitha that ‘attempted’ to plant landmines in the Kurnapalli-Bodanelli forest area to ‘kill’ police personnel last week.

Last Wednesday, the duo had fled on spotting a combing police party while Rajitha and another woman Maoist cadre were arrested by the police in the forest area between Kurnapalli and Bodanelli, the two remote villages in Charla mandal, police added.

In a statement, Bhadrachalam ASP B Rohith Raj said strict action will be taken in accordance with law against those found aiding the banned CPI (Maoist).

