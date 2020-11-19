Two MANUU films selected for National Science Film Festival

The Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has achieved yet another feat with two short films - Al Zahrawi and Sir C V Raman - created by it selected for the 10th National Science Film Festival of India to be held online from November 24 to 27.

The Science Film Festival of India is a mega event to promote the science and technology being organised by the Ministry of Science of Technology in association with Tripura State Council for Science and Technology.

The selected film, Al-Zahrawi, is in Urdu language and directed by Omar Azmi, producer grade I, whereas the second film, Sir CV Raman, made in Urdu and Hindi languages, is directed by M. Mohammed Ghouse, production assistant.

Mr. Rizwan Ahamd, Director, IMC., congratulated both the directors of selected films. Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c also congratulated the team.