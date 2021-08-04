Hyderabad

Two manual scavengers die while clearing drainage pipeline

The Vanasthalipuram police on Wednesday booked a GHMC contractor and his supervisor for the death of two manual scavengers at Vanasthalipuram here on Tuesday night.

The accused contractor E Swamy from BN Reddy Nagar and his supervisor Vijay engaged Shiva (25) and Anthaiah (45), both residents of NRS Nagar, Saidabad, to clean a drainage pipeline in the area. While clearing the pipeline in the night, Shiva accidentally slipped into it and died after inhaling toxic gases. Anathaiah got inside the pipeline to rescue him and got washed away.

While police managed to retrieve the body of Shiva, a search operation is on to retrieve the body of Anthaiah, Vanasthalipuram ACP K Purushotham Reddy said.


