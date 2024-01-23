Three held for peddling hash oil in Hyderabad

January 23, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Sanathnagar Police on Tuesday seized smuggled hashish oil from a gang of three who were transporting it from Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad.

The three accused include Ampili Balaraju (29), Madugula Sathish (24) and Bagari Nagesh (28), the former is a native of Srikakulam in AP while the latter two are natives of Bowenpally in Hyderabad.

In the joint operation conducted by the Balanagar Special Operations Team (SOT), the Sanathnagar Police also seized materials worth ₹12 lakh which included two litres of hashish oil along with cash of ₹1,200 and 72 small empty boxes and a syringe to fill the boxes.

The accused Balaraju was previously involved in various drug peddling offences and arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the most recent being in Cyberabad. The accused packaged the hashish oil into small boxes each 5 ml and sold the same to students in around areas of Bowenpally and educational institutions of Hyderabad city for ₹2500. Balaraju obtained the stock from the supplier Vandalam Nagarjuna for ₹35,000 per litre.

Another interstate drug-peddling racket busted

The Chouttuppal Police along with the SOT - Maheshwaram zone team busted an interstate drug syndicate and seized 90 kilograms of dry ganja and a car, worth ₹26.7 lakh. The contraband was being smuggled from Rajahmundry in AP to New Delhi.

The accused Mohammed Raees Afridy (40) is a native of Uttar Pradesh while Mithlesh Singh (28) is a native of Madhya Pradesh. “They modified a car to install a secret cabin and concealed the drugs to hoodwink the cops,” said the police. They were nabbed at Pathangi Toll Plaza and arrested.