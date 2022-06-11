Two labourers killed, two hurt as wall of old building crashes in Warangal

Relatives allege negligence on part of building owner

Two labourers were killed and two others injured when the side wall of a dilapidated building crashed on them at Charbowli area in Warangal city on Saturday.

Sources said that the incident took place when four labourers, hired by the building owner, were demolishing the old building on Saturday afternoon.

The side wall of the dilapidated building suddenly caved in killing two labourers on the spot. The deceased were identified as 32-year-old Sagar of Sundaraiahnagar and 30-year-old Sunitha of Desaipet in Warangal.

Two other labourers suffered grievous injuries in the incident. They were admitted to the MGM hospital in the city.

The distraught relatives of the deceased staged a dharna at incident site blaming the negligence of the house owner for the accident. They further alleged that the house owner engaged the labourers in the hazardous work without taking proper safety precautions.

They sought a detailed inquiry into the incident and financial support to the bereaved families of the two victims.

Sources said that Sunitha’s husband died recently and her sudden death in the wall collapse incident rendered her three children orphans.

The Inthezargunj police registered a case and are investigating. (Eom)