Hyderabad

Two killed while crossing railway track

A eight-year-old boy and his uncle died after a running train hit them while they were trying to crossing the tracks near Yakutpura railway station here in the little hours of Friday.

The victims were identified as Mohammed Abbas, 8, a Class II student, and Mahmood Pasha, 38, a daily labour, both residents of Yakutpura.

The Government Railway Police of Kacheguda registered a case and handed over the bodies to respective family members after an autopsy at Osmania General Hospital morgue.

