Two killed while crossing railway track

A youth and a minor girl were killed when an MMTS train ran over them while they were crossing the tracks, a stone’s throw from Chandanagar railway station.

According to sub-inspector of GRP, R. Dasiya Naik, who is investigating the case, the victims were identified as Manohar (24) and Soni (17).

The unfortunate incident, he said, took place around 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday as they were crossing the tracks.

“Three persons were walking towards the ticket counter – Manohar, Soni and Manohar’s mother. They were going to Secunderabad. A train moving from Lingampally to Hyderabad hit them,” Mr. Naik said.

While Manohar and Soni, both relatives, and residents of Shantinagar in Serilingampally died on the spot, Manohar’s mother, had a miraculous escape.

“She fell on the ground and survived,” he said.

Manohar used to work for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as a driver and garbage collector.

Soni used to work in houses as a domestic help.

Police have booked a case. The bodies have been sent to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for a post-mortem.