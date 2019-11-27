Two killed, two injured in accidents

Two persons, including a homemaker, were killed and two sexagenarians were injured in three accidents in the city on Wednesday.

In the first accident, a 25-year-old college bus driver was run over by a water tanker of another college in KPHB Colony here.

Around 9.15 a.m. when Syed Qasim, a resident of Ayyappa Society, was proceeding towards Indu Fortune Fields on his two-wheeler, the water tanker of Sri Chaitanya Junior College hit his scooter from behind near Vasanthnagar bus stop.

“Qasim lost control and came under the rear wheels of the tanker. He was crushed to death,” KPHB Colony police said. His body was dragged for more than 50 metres before the tanker driver realised.

The victim was a driver with Narayana Junior College and a native of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. The accused tanker driver, Niranjan, was taken into custody and a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) was registered against him.

In the second accident, under Kushaiguda police station, a homemaker was mowed down by a tipper lorry near Radhika crossroads.

Kolati Saritha (35), who was on her scooter, was taking a ‘U’ turn when a tipper lorry hit her vehicle from behind, police said. She was a resident of APIIC Colony, North Kamala Nagar in ECIL.

Police said the accident took place around 3 p.m. when Saritha was returning home after completing work near Radhika signal.

“The impact of the accident was such that she fell off the bike and was crushed to death after she came under the front wheels of the lorry,” Kushaiguda police said. A case was registered against the driver, Narender, and the victim’s body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

Two sexagenerian women suffered severe injuries when a car hit them and overturned in LB Nagar.

The victims were identified as K. Venkat Amma (65), a fisher, and K. Sathyamma (60), a domestic help from JB Colony in Saroor Nagar. They were taken to a nearby private hospital.

The incident took place around 7 a.m. when the women were crossing the road at NTR Nagar.