Two killed, two hurt as auto hits bike

KHAMMAM

16 April 2021 22:07 IST

Auto driver reportedly lost control

A brother-sister duo were killed on the spot when the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by an auto-rickshaw near Konijerla town on the Khammam-Thallada highway on Friday.

The victims were identified as D Venkanna, 34, a labourer, and his cousin T Lakshmi, 28, of Pallipadu village in Konijerla mandal.

Lakshmi’s two sons Venkatesh, 10, and Upendra, 8, who were also riding pillion on the bike, suffered multiple injuries in the accident.

Sources said they were heading towards Khammam when an auto-rickshaw moving in the opposite direction rammed their bike on the outskirts of Konijerla on Friday morning.

The driver of the auto-rickshaw reportedly lost control of the vehicle while driving it at a high speed and dashed it against the bike in a rash and negligent manner, sources added.

The impact of the crash was so severe that Venkanna and Lakshmi were flung into the air and landed on the road, resulting in their death on the spot.

Lakshmi’s two sons sustained grievous injuries after falling off the bike.

Khammam Member of Paliament (MP) Nama Nageswara Rao turned Good Samaritan for the two injured boys.

MrNama Nageswara Rao, who was travelling on the highway in his car, stopped his vehicle on noticing the boys wreathing in pain.

He personally monitored the relief operations at the accident site and sent the two injured boys to a hospital in Khammam by arranging a vehicle.