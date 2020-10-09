Two killed, three injured on ORR

HYDERABAD

09 October 2020 19:17 IST

Under influence of alcohol the driver drove vehicle on wrong side

Two persons were killed and at least three, including a minor, were injured early on Friday morning on the Outer Ring Road, under the Narsingi Police Station limits.

According to police, those killed were Pradeep Chandra (24) and Vishwanath (26). Police said that Pradeep was driving a vehicle on the wrong side of the road. He was in an inebriated condition.

“The accident was reported around 4 a.m. They started for Nagarjunasagar from Hayatnagar in a drunken condition. Because they were drunk, they took a wrong route and reached Kokapet instead. After realising that they came the wrong way, they drove back rashly, on the wrong side of the road. They collided with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. One Ali, Pavan and a minor were injured. All those who were travelling were friends.

