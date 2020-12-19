Two killed, three injured as car rams oil tanker

The victims, all members of one family, were returning from Tirumala

A techie and his septuagenarian father were killed on the spot, while his wife and two children suffered severe injuries after their car rammed into an oil tanker truck at Kothur village in Rangareddy district in the early hours of Saturday.

The victims, residents of Saidabad, have been identified as 50-year-old Kalyan Chakravarthy, his 70-year-old father Satyanarayana, his 44-year-old wife Sharada and children 13-year-old Hamsa and 10-year-old Raghunadha. The family was returning from a four-day pilgrimage to Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh when the accident took place around 2.30 am.

According to Kothur inspector M. Bhoopal Sridhar, when the car reached Thimmapur ‘T’ junction on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway No.44, Mr. Kalyan, who was behind the wheel, lost control and rammed his car into the oil tanker, which was taking a right turn.

“The impact of the accident was such that the front portion of the car got stuck under the tanker, which resulted in the instantaneous death of Kalyan, while his father succumbed to injuries at Osmania General Hospital,” the police official said. According to Mr. Sridhar, the ill-fated vehicle was being driven at a high speed.

The condition of Kalyan’s children Hamsa and Raghunadha is said to be stable, while Ms. Sharada is battling for life in a corporate hospital.