Two killed, six injured as granite-laden lorry rams into autorickshaw in Mahabubabad district

December 31, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

Two persons were killed, and six others injured, two of them grievously, when the autorickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a granite-laden lorry near Kuravi in Mahabubabad district in the dying hours of old year on Saturday night.

Tragedy struck a group of residents of Mangoligudem, who were heading to Mahabubabad in an autorickshaw to celebrate New Year, when a speeding granite-laden lorry collided head-on with their autorickshaw near Kuravi at about 7.40 p.m.

Two occupants of the autorickshaw, identified as Banoth Suman and Y Srikanth, were crushed to death under the huge granite blocks that fell on them.

The remaining occupants of the ill-fated vehicle, including the autorickshaw driver, suffered serious injuries under the impact of the crash. They were rushed to the MGM hospital in Warangal. The condition of two of them was stated to be critical.

Police immediately swung into action and removed the large granite blocks strewn on the highway by using earthmovers. The traffic movement on the busy highway was disrupted for some time.

Sources said that the lorry was heading towards Maripeda at a high speed with a heavy load of large granite blocks in flagrant violation of road safety norms.