Two killed, seven injured after their car turns turtle in Hyderabad

Two medical aspirants were killed and seven others suffered injuries when their speeding SUV turned turtle after the driver lost control in Attapur here in the wee hours of Friday.

The victims were taking long term coaching for NEET at Narayana Junior College Hostel in Ayyappa Society of Madhapur. They were returning to their hostel from a party when the accident took place around 2.15 a.m. near Pillar No. 221 of PVNR Expressway in Attapur.

The victims were identified as K. Tarun Kumar (19), a native of Bowenpally, and D. Uday Shanker (19), from Mahbubnagar district. While the duo died on the spot, another youngster Shashank is undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital.

Sneaked out of hostel

Rajendra Nagar police said the students sneaked out of their hostel after scaling the compound wall in the late hours of Thursday to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends. Soon after the accident the other students in the car fled the spot.

“The driver lost control over the steering and rammed the SUV onto a footpath. Then, it went on to hit an electric pole, before it turned turtle,” inspector G. Suresh said, adding that the car belongs to a relative of one of the students.

Meanwhile, family members of the victims claimed that the hostel management was responsible for the accident, as they could not prevent the students from sneaking out.