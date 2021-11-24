Two killed on spot, third dies of injuries in road accident

HYDERABAD

24 November 2021 20:47 IST

Two persons were killed instantly and a third person died of injuries in a road accident after the car they were travelling in crashed into a parked lorry , Keesara police said on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Sumanth Reddy (20), a student, and Shankar Reddy who was driving the car. The duo, who were sitting in the front, died on the spot. Sumanth’s cousin Pavan Kumar Reddy (21), who was rushed to Srikara Raghavendara Hospital in ECIL, died while undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the car in which the victims were travelling was on its way from Khammam to Alwal on the Outer Ring Road. The car developed a technical snag and the driver tried to move to the left and crashed into the lorry.

