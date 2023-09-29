HamberMenu
Two killed in road mishap

September 29, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were killed in a road accident on early Thursday morning at MG Road when they crashed their bike into a lorry. Police said that they were headed towards the Tank Bund road to check the Ganesh immersion day processions. 

Mahankali Inspector K. Parashuram said that Nandu and Dhruv, both aged 23, were residents of Bowenpally. “They were heading towards Tank Bund on Thursday morning around 5 am when they crashed their bike into a lorry carrying PVC pipes,” said the official. Both the vehicles were heading in the same direction and they crashed into the lorry when they tried to overtake it from the left side on MG road. “They did not have their helmets on and died on the spot due to severe fatal injuries,” added the Inspector.

  Based on a complaint, a case was booked and the bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital Morgue for postmortem examination. 

